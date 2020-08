Van Gogh's masterpieces light up Wellington's waterfront Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Thousands of Vincent van Gogh's works are being projected on to shipping containers, stacked three-high on Wellington's waterfront, using state of the art technology. The Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive exhibition starts...

