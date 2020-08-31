India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases
Monday, 31 August 2020 () India reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections of any nation in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the epicentre shifts to the south Asian giant. India's 78,761 cases exceeded the 77,299 recorded in the United States on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.
India has recorded over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours. The total number of samples have been tested up to August 26 is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday. Meanwhile, with a spike of 78,761 new cases in last 24 hours, India crossed 35 lakh mark of coronavirus cases. The...
