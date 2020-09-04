Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand ranked second-safest country, after Germany
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Germany is the safest country in the world when it comes to Covid-19 followed closely by New Zealand, according to a newly released survey.The ranking places South Korea third while Switzerland - which was first - has dropped back...
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed on India’s Covid-19 situation. Health Ministry’s Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on India’s recovery rate, fatality rate and active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of the total...