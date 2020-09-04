Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand ranked second-safest country, after Germany Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Germany is the safest country in the world when it comes to Covid-19 followed closely by New Zealand, according to a newly released survey.The ranking places South Korea third while Switzerland - which was first - has dropped back... Germany is the safest country in the world when it comes to Covid-19 followed closely by New Zealand, according to a newly released survey.The ranking places South Korea third while Switzerland - which was first - has dropped back... 👓 View full article

