Bangladesh mosque blast toll rises to 24

SBS Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Twenty people have been confirmed dead following the suspected gas explosion and fire at a mosque in Dhaka.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Gas pipeline blast kills worshippers in Bangladesh

Gas pipeline blast kills worshippers in Bangladesh 01:12

 A suspected gas pipeline explosion at a mosque in Bangladesh killed 17 people and injured dozens as worshippers were about to end their prayers, officials said on Saturday. Soraya Ali reports.

