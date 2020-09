You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'



Face masks on public transport became mandatory in New Zealand on Monday (August 31) as social restrictions in the largest city of Auckland were also eased. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds



Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago New Zealand prime minister: Christchurch gunman deserves life of utter silence



New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the Muslim community inNew Zealand following the sentencing of a white supremacist gunman who killed51 people at two mosques in Christchurch last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this