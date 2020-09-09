Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong urges boycott of Disney's 'Mulan'
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has encouraged a global boycott of Walt Disney Co's release "Mulan".The new movie, which is set in China and is meant to appeal to local audiences in the country, has been the subject of a global backlash over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region, where human rights groups say that Muslim Uighurs are being subject to rights abuses, a charge Beijing strongly denies.
