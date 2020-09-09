Global  
 

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong urges boycott of Disney's 'Mulan'

SBS Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has encouraged a global boycott of Walt Disney Co's release "Mulan".The new movie, which is set in China and is meant to appeal to local audiences in the country, has been the subject of a global backlash over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region, where human rights groups say that Muslim Uighurs are being subject to rights abuses, a charge Beijing strongly denies.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Disney's 'Mulan' criticised for Uighur links

Disney's 'Mulan' criticised for Uighur links 02:00

 Disney's release of "Mulan," which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked activists over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in a region tied to allegations of abuse against Uighur Muslims. Soraya Ali reports.

Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News [Video]

Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News

The Chinese born star of the Disney film Mulan Liu Yifei has sparked outrage after lending support to the Hong Kong police last year when the pro-democracy protests were at their peak and people in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Hong Kong Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl To The Ground [Video]

Hong Kong Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl To The Ground

Hong Kong Police Tackle 12-Year-Old Girl To The Ground

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong [Video]

Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong

Protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, the day an election - in which the opposition had hoped to secure a historic win - had been due to take place. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Disney's Mulan faces backlash and pressure to boycott in China

Disney's Mulan faces backlash and pressure to boycott in China Walt Disney Co’s release of Mulan, which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star’s...
WorldNews


