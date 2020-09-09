Global  
 

Australia shark attack: First fatal attack on Gold Coast beaches in 60 years

BBC News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Surfer Nick Slater is the first victim of a fatal shark attack on the city's beaches in 62 years.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia

Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia 00:36

 An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday. He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say. CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m. at Greenmount Beach. The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold Coast. He...

