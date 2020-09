Your weather: New Zealand wakes up to freezing Spring day, but it won't last Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's an icy start to the day for many with unusually cold Spring temperatures in parts of New Zealand well into the negatives. Clear skies and light winds made for some particularly freezing conditions in the heart of the South... It's an icy start to the day for many with unusually cold Spring temperatures in parts of New Zealand well into the negatives. Clear skies and light winds made for some particularly freezing conditions in the heart of the South... 👓 View full article