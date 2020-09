Corpus Christi OEM RT @NWSCorpus: Here's a water vapor loop of Tropical Storm #Beta as it meanders over the Gulf. You can see the light purple to dark blue in… 17 minutes ago

NWS Corpus Christi Here's a water vapor loop of Tropical Storm #Beta as it meanders over the Gulf. You can see the light purple to dar… https://t.co/BICQo2Fh1t 2 hours ago

robert nunez RT @washingtonpost: Hurricane watch for Texas with flood threat into Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta meanders in Gulf of Mexico https://t.… 6 hours ago

CATHERINE STEVENS Hurricane watch for Texas with flood threat into Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta meanders in Gulf of Mexico https://t.co/A8QH6doTJc 8 hours ago