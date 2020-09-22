Global  
 

31-year-old woman missing since going for walk near Clarence River on Sunday

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
31-year-old woman missing since going for walk near Clarence River on SundayA woman has been missing since Sunday afternoon when she told friends she was going for a walk to the Clarence River. Melissa Ewings, 31, has not been seen since. She was reported missing when she did not turn up to work yesterday...
