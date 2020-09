You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mesa police shoot and kill suspect in stolen vehicle



Suspect in stolen vehicle shot and killed Friday by Mesa police. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:25 Published 9 hours ago Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named



A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 12 hours ago Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this