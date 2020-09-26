🕉💭 🔯 🌟 🇮🇳 RT @WIONews: An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative review
https://t.co/9HKlOm4LxQ 1 minute ago
WION An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative review
https://t.co/9HKlOm4LxQ 6 minutes ago
❤𝕄𝕠𝕦𝕚❤️ RT @JohnReedwrites: Hard to see this as a win for Thailand’s embattled tourism sector, which is already in its worst crisis in memory
Amer… 10 minutes ago
The Political HEDGE American sued in Thailand over negative Tripadvisor review https://t.co/7ofwzoYnML 13 minutes ago
Baaghi TV باغی ٹی وی American sued in Thailand for negative TripAdvisor review
https://t.co/bEVfhF2PdV
#Bangkok #Thailand #Tourism #Hotel #America #tripadvisor 18 minutes ago
Keiron RT @SBSNews: An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative Tripadvisor review. He could face up to two years in… 18 minutes ago
SBS News An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative Tripadvisor review. He could face up to t… https://t.co/ZmACWbzmJH 24 minutes ago
New Straits Times #NSTworld An American has been sued by an island resort in #Thailand over a negative #Tripadvisor #review, and cou… https://t.co/5q3LFWYwL0 32 minutes ago