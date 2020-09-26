Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American sued in Thailand over negative Tripadvisor review

SBS Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The negative review spoke about "unfriendly staff" who "act[ed] like they don't want anyone here".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TripRR

🕉💭 🔯 🌟 🇮🇳 RT @WIONews: An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative review https://t.co/9HKlOm4LxQ 1 minute ago

WIONews

WION An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative review https://t.co/9HKlOm4LxQ 6 minutes ago

moui

❤𝕄𝕠𝕦𝕚❤️ RT @JohnReedwrites: Hard to see this as a win for Thailand’s embattled tourism sector, which is already in its worst crisis in memory Amer… 10 minutes ago

politicalHEDGE

The Political HEDGE American sued in Thailand over negative Tripadvisor review https://t.co/7ofwzoYnML 13 minutes ago

BaaghiTV

Baaghi TV باغی ٹی وی American sued in Thailand for negative TripAdvisor review https://t.co/bEVfhF2PdV #Bangkok #Thailand #Tourism #Hotel #America #tripadvisor 18 minutes ago

RealKeiron

Keiron RT @SBSNews: An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative Tripadvisor review. He could face up to two years in… 18 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News An American has been sued by an island resort in Thailand over a negative Tripadvisor review. He could face up to t… https://t.co/ZmACWbzmJH 24 minutes ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTworld An American has been sued by an island resort in #Thailand over a negative #Tripadvisor #review, and cou… https://t.co/5q3LFWYwL0 32 minutes ago