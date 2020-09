'True kaitiaki': Ngāti Porou DoC ranger Graeme Atkins takes out top conservation award Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

A Ngāti Porou man whose love of plants came through his kuia sending him off into the bush in search of rongoā has taken out the country's top conservation award. Graeme Atkins works as an East Coast ranger for the Department...

