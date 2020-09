You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts?



Any other years she would likely be a show-in. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize



Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far right Norwegian politician. Here's what he's had to say about the prestigious prize in the past... Credit: BRUT Duration: 03:02 Published 2 weeks ago Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'



U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this