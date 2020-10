Labour Party pulls 'misleading' advertising in Northcote following ASA complaint Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Labour Party has pulled its brochures in an Auckland electorate after a complaint to the advertising watchdog.The brochures were distributed throughout the Northcote electorate to promote candidate Shanan Halbert and his vision... The Labour Party has pulled its brochures in an Auckland electorate after a complaint to the advertising watchdog.The brochures were distributed throughout the Northcote electorate to promote candidate Shanan Halbert and his vision... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this