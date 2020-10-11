Global  
 

Election 2020: Early voting up 50 per cent on 2017, with 1 million votes already cast

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Election 2020: Early voting up 50 per cent on 2017, with 1 million votes already castBy RNZ Early voting in this year's General Election has beaten the Electoral Commission's expectations, with estimates suggesting more than one million votes have already been cast.More than 700,000 people had cast their votes...
