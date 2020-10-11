Election 2020: Early voting up 50 per cent on 2017, with 1 million votes already cast

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Missouri notary requirement confusing for some early voters



With just a few weeks until Election Day, many Missourians will be voting absentee or mail-in and because of a state law, will require a notary. On Saturday, the League of Women Voters of Kansas City,.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:15 Published 21 hours ago Voter Registration Deadlines Are Coming Up



According to Business Insider, deadlines to register to vote are coming up in many states. Voter registration deadline have already passed in states like Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago Yara Shahidi to Hold Voting Plans Discussion With Her Peers: "We Are in This Space Together"



As the 2020 election approaches, the need to have an established voting plan becomes increasingly clear. And yet, it can be intimidating to know where to start. We're already battling a pandemic and.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 00:24 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this