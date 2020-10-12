Global  
 

Election 2020: New Zealand First lays out plan for 'dynamic and sustainable' future for farming

New Zealand Herald Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
New Zealand First wants to create a "dynamic and sustainable future" for farming in New Zealand, leveraging the country's brand as "premium" to the world. The party has a number of ways it plans to put New Zealand-produced food...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New health plan to help Nevadans in need

New health plan to help Nevadans in need 01:26

 Affordable health care has always been, and still remains, one of the top concerns for people in Nevada. Now there's a new plan meant to provide Nevadans the coverage they need.

