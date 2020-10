Graham Norton tells Mike Hosking he had cut down his drinking during lockdown Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Graham Norton doesn't think he's drinking more during the pandemic - he's just noticing now how much wine he actually gets through a night."If people are coming around, you kind of think, 'Wow, they really drank a lot, they were... Graham Norton doesn't think he's drinking more during the pandemic - he's just noticing now how much wine he actually gets through a night."If people are coming around, you kind of think, 'Wow, they really drank a lot, they were... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this