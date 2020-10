You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why the democratic party is trying to oust a Maricopa County judge



The Maricopa County Democratic Party is campaigning to oust a judge in response to his controversial ruling on an education ballot proposition earlier this year. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:39 Published 38 minutes ago Over 300,000 ballots cast in Colorado in first days of early voting, officials say



Colorado voters are already turning out for the Nov. 3 election, with more than 300,000 ballots cast in the first days of early voting this week, officials announced Thursday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13 Published 1 day ago ‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda



BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition parties during a speech in Bihar ahead of poll in the state. He said that people should not vote based on what a party promises to do but vote on at.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:37 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Facebook shuts New Zealand party's page ahead of election Facebook has shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand just two days out from a general election, accusing it of spreading...

WorldNews 2 days ago





Tweets about this