Travel bubble bursts: Up to 17 Kiwis detained in Melbourne Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Up to seventeen people who arrived from New Zealand into Sydney and then took a connecting flight to Melbourne have been held in the airport until they could return to NSW. The passengers are reported to have flown into Sydney... Up to seventeen people who arrived from New Zealand into Sydney and then took a connecting flight to Melbourne have been held in the airport until they could return to NSW. The passengers are reported to have flown into Sydney... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Travel bubble bursts: 14 passengers detained in Melbourne after flying into Sydney Fourteen passengers have been detained in Melbourne after they arrived from New Zealand under the transtasman bubble arrangements.The ABC understands the...

New Zealand Herald 9 hours ago





Tweets about this