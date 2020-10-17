Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: How many new cases today?

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: How many new cases today?The Ministry of Health is due to reveal whether there are any Covid-19 cases today.Officials will release the latest case details at 1pm via a press statement. There were four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation yesterday...
