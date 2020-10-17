Global  
 

Christchurch City Council may upgrade tsunami warning sirens as noise does not meet national standard

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Christchurch City Council may upgrade tsunami warning sirens as noise does not meet national standardChristchurch's 45 tsunami warning sirens may be upgraded as the noise they make does not comply with the national standard.The Christchurch City Council is looking at options to make them compliant with the national standard.The...
