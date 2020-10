You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Air bridges: Denmark added to list of travel corridors



A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals from Denmarkwill not have to self-isolate, while.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 4 days ago Coronavirus: EU agrees traffic light system for travel amid COVID-19 second wave



The EU has approved a traffic lights system for travel within the bloc, in an attempt to provide clarity for travellers amid a resurgence of coronavirus throughout the region Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus: Will the COVID-19 crisis be a long-term boost for domestic travel?



The coronavirus pandemic has spooked most European travellers into staying put this summer or exploring their own countries. How long might this last? Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this