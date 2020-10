You've goat to be kidding - lost goat found wandering Napier Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A lost goat found wandering on Carlyle St has the Napier City Council scratching their heads as to where it came from.The goat was found hoofing it near inner-city Napier on Wednesday afternoon and was picked up by the council's...

