South Korea flu jab: Investigation into 13 deaths after vaccine
Thursday, 22 October 2020 (
29 minutes ago) Health officials stress there is no proven link between the flu vaccine and the fatalities.
Several people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation program is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications. Joe Davies reports.
Several South Koreans die after getting flu vaccine 00:52
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Warning over dire consequences of Covid and flu ‘co-infection’
People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new researchhas shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19. Thoseinfected with both flu and Covid-19 have a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on September 21, 2020
Already one flu death this season
At least one state has already reported a flu death this season. This comes as doctors plead with the public to get vaccinated. It's recommended that you get it before the end of October.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published on September 16, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this