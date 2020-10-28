Auckland volcanic cones closed at night over Guy Fawkes week to prevent fires
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Fourteen maunga, or volcanic cones, in Auckland will be closed during Guy Fawkes week to avoid blazes caused by fireworks.The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is closing the maunga to the public after fireworks caused an enormous blaze...
Fourteen maunga, or volcanic cones, in Auckland will be closed during Guy Fawkes week to avoid blazes caused by fireworks.The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is closing the maunga to the public after fireworks caused an enormous blaze...
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this