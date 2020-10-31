A fizzer: Is this the end of Guy Fawkes night in New Zealand? Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

By RNZ Palmerston North is the only city having a free public fireworks display on Guy Fawkes night, November 5, this year, with many other locations dropping them altogether, or holding paid events on other days during November.Christchurch... By RNZ Palmerston North is the only city having a free public fireworks display on Guy Fawkes night, November 5, this year, with many other locations dropping them altogether, or holding paid events on other days during November.Christchurch... 👓 View full article

