A fizzer: Is this the end of Guy Fawkes night in New Zealand?

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
A fizzer: Is this the end of Guy Fawkes night in New Zealand?By RNZ Palmerston North is the only city having a free public fireworks display on Guy Fawkes night, November 5, this year, with many other locations dropping them altogether, or holding paid events on other days during November.Christchurch...
