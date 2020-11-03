Global  
 

Remarkable survival tale: Dog found after 24 days in log pile

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Remarkable survival tale: Dog found after 24 days in log pileAn agonising 24-day hunt for a missing dog that led to scores of people searching the Wakatipu Basin and a family close to heartbreak ended with a miraculous discovery.Ashley Stewart and Regan Williamson searched high and wide,...
