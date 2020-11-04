Global  
 

US Election: Former high-profile MPs back Biden to win 'incredibly important' US election

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US Election: Former high-profile MPs back Biden to win 'incredibly important' US electionFormer high-profile New Zealand politicians are backing Biden to win the US election, but are warning it's still too close to definitively call a winner. An election that Joe Biden was tipped to win by a landslide turned into a...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede 00:38

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if news organizations announce him as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night. Campaign...

