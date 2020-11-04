Global  
 

John Roughan: How did Trump win so many votes in US election 2020?

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
John Roughan: How did Trump win so many votes in US election 2020?When Donald Trump is finally driven from office the post mortem will begin. Democrats and Republicans will seriously ask the question, how did he happen?How did such a man ever attract the votes of so many Americans? Not once but...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win

How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win 00:52

 CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that President Donald Trump is the underdog going into today's election. Cillizza says it is plausible that Trump gets to 270 electoral votes and a wins second term. First, Cillizza gave Trump the 125 Electoral votes solidly in his camp. The President would then...

