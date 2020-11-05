Global  
 

164 dogs rescued from animal hoarding house in western Japan

SBS Thursday, 5 November 2020
A total of 164 dogs were found in a cramped, tiny house in western Japan, with animal rights groups calling it one of the worst cases of animal hoarding in the country.
 Animal rights groups rescue hundreds of dogs from a tiny house in western Japan. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the story.

