164 dogs rescued from animal hoarding house in western Japan
Thursday, 5 November 2020 (
51 minutes ago) A total of 164 dogs were found in a cramped, tiny house in western Japan, with animal rights groups calling it one of the worst cases of animal hoarding in the country.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Dogs Escaping Doors and Gates
These dogs were smart escape artists. To flee the gate where they were confined, the dogs wiggled and squeezed themselves out it. They even opened a door and ran out of the house.
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:20 Published 3 days ago
Hawaii Airlifts Out 600 Vulnerable Dogs And Cats To Mainland
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on vulnerable animals in Hawaiian animal shelters.
Months of lockdowns, economic downturn, and limited hours have led to overcrowding and an inability..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 5 days ago
Tweets about this