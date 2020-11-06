Thai drag queen rides on protest wave to push for LGBT rights
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Joining the wave of youth protesters marching down the streets of Bangkok, drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob is hoping to advance a drawn out struggle for same-sex marriage and LGBT rights in the Southeast Asian nation, alongside broader calls for greater democracy in the country that have taken place in recent months.
With flawless makeup and costume that blends cabaret with catwalk and rainbow pride with royal court pageantry, Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob symbolises how Thailand's protests are about much more than calls for a change of government. Libby Hogan reports.