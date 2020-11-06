Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thai drag queen rides on protest wave to push for LGBT rights

SBS Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Joining the wave of youth protesters marching down the streets of Bangkok, drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob is hoping to advance a drawn out struggle for same-sex marriage and LGBT rights in the Southeast Asian nation, alongside broader calls for greater democracy in the country that have taken place in recent months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: A drag queen rides on Thai protest wave

A drag queen rides on Thai protest wave 02:50

 With flawless makeup and costume that blends cabaret with catwalk and rainbow pride with royal court pageantry, Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob symbolises how Thailand's protests are about much more than calls for a change of government. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thai protesters wave LGBT flag at anti-government rally during heavy rain [Video]

Thai protesters wave LGBT flag at anti-government rally during heavy rain

Thai protesters wave LGBT flag at anti-government rally during heavy rain

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this