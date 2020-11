Thunderstorms, hail and tornado risk as North Island braces for stormy start to week Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The top half of the country is bracing for a day laced with thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes, with eastern regions set to be deluged. A heavy rain warning and watch for eastern regions has been issued as MetService warns of... The top half of the country is bracing for a day laced with thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes, with eastern regions set to be deluged. A heavy rain warning and watch for eastern regions has been issued as MetService warns of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Enjoy the warmth Saturday because you can say goodbye to upper 70s and lower 80s for a long time it is looking like. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop near the U.P. and cause a small risk.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:01 Published on September 25, 2020