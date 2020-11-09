Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on new Defence worker cases
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address media this afternoon and is expected to be pressed on the latest Covid-19 developments.There are four new cases of Covid-19 to report today, all imported cases in managed isolation facilities...
Priyanca Radhakrishnan created history when she became New Zealand's first Indian-origin minister. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities as well as the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, and Associate Minister for Social...