Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand should adopt 'traffic light' border system, experts say

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand should adopt 'traffic light' border system, experts sayTwo of New Zealand's leading public health experts are calling for authorities to ditch the one-size-fits-all border control process for a risk-based approach.The system would help facilitate travel from places free of Covid-19...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: West Indies cricketers banned from training for three days after NZ quarantine breaches

West Indies cricketers banned from training for three days after NZ quarantine breaches 05:42

 CCTV footage shows players from different bubbles mixing, which is againsy strict quarantine rules in New Zealand

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State Hits New Highs Again For Daily COVID-19 Cases [Video]

State Hits New Highs Again For Daily COVID-19 Cases

Public health officials reported 12,702 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, the third day in a row Illinois has set a new daily case count record. Illinois also reported a..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:58Published
Coronavirus Hospitalizations On The Rise At Jackson [Video]

Coronavirus Hospitalizations On The Rise At Jackson

The president and CEO of Jackson Health System says the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients is increasing.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions [Video]

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions

As COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Related news from verified sources

The Conversation: New Zealand needs a 'traffic light' system to stop Covid-19

The Conversation: New Zealand needs a 'traffic light' system to stop Covid-19 Following the sixth Covid-19 incursion in three months, New Zealand needs to shift from a one-size-fits-all strategy to a risk-based approach to border...
New Zealand Herald