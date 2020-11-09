Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hello Fresh fish diners told to ditch meal: Company apologises, promises refund

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Hello Fresh fish diners told to ditch meal: Company apologises, promises refundA meal home-delivery service is warning customers to not eat one of its dinners after fresh fish was found to contain levels of histamine poisonous to humans. Hello Fresh is apologising to customers, advising them not to eat portions...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like