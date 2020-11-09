Hello Fresh fish diners told to ditch meal: Company apologises, promises refund Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A meal home-delivery service is warning customers to not eat one of its dinners after fresh fish was found to contain levels of histamine poisonous to humans. Hello Fresh is apologising to customers, advising them not to eat portions... A meal home-delivery service is warning customers to not eat one of its dinners after fresh fish was found to contain levels of histamine poisonous to humans. Hello Fresh is apologising to customers, advising them not to eat portions... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

