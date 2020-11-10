Covid 19 coronavirus: Who will be first in line for the Pfizer vaccine?

Pfizer announces more information about COVID-19 vaccine



Pfizer announces more information about its COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:42 Published 47 minutes ago

What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us



Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost. However, to be.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 52 minutes ago