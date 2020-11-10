Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Who will be first in line for the Pfizer vaccine?

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Who will be first in line for the Pfizer vaccine?Vulnerable people and frontline Covid-19 workers including border and healthcare staff will likely be the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine when it becomes available.People more susceptible to Covid-19 include older communities...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Early Results Encouraging, Says Dr. Mallika Marshall

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Early Results Encouraging, Says Dr. Mallika Marshall 02:32

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Dr. Mallika Marshall about Pfizer's announcement that it's close to a coroviavirus vaccine.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer announces more information about COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Pfizer announces more information about COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announces more information about its COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:42Published
What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us [Video]

What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost. However, to be..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Data!

 There is some very early good news about one of the Coronavirus vaccines – early data suggests it’s 90% effective in preventing infection! Pfizer Inc’s...
Just Jared Also reported by •Motley Fool