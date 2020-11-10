Covid 19 coronavirus: Who will be first in line for the Pfizer vaccine?
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Vulnerable people and frontline Covid-19 workers including border and healthcare staff will likely be the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine when it becomes available.People more susceptible to Covid-19 include older communities...
