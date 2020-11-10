Canterbury mums with postnatal depression waiting months for help Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mums dealing with postnatal depression in Christchurch are having to wait months to access a specialist service.The Canterbury-based Post-Natal Adjustment Programme is run through Plunket and funded by Canterbury DHB. One mum,... Mums dealing with postnatal depression in Christchurch are having to wait months to access a specialist service.The Canterbury-based Post-Natal Adjustment Programme is run through Plunket and funded by Canterbury DHB. One mum,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

