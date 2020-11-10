Activist group calls out neo-Nazi symbols at Auckland art exhibition Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, of RNZ Opponents of an Auckland art exhibition which featured neo-Nazi flags and symbols of white nationalism have received an apology from one of the exhibition's co-facilitators, but say it doesn't...

