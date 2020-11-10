Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Activist group calls out neo-Nazi symbols at Auckland art exhibition

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Activist group calls out neo-Nazi symbols at Auckland art exhibitionBy Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, of RNZ Opponents of an Auckland art exhibition which featured neo-Nazi flags and symbols of white nationalism have received an apology from one of the exhibition's co-facilitators, but say it doesn't...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Budding artists come together for art exhibition in Kashmir Valley

Budding artists come together for art exhibition in Kashmir Valley 03:50

 Budding artists in Srinagar joined hands to put up an art exhibition, 'HARUD' in the Valley after relaxations in pandemic induced lockdown. The exhibition, organised in association with Union Territory's tourism department, aimed to promote work of young artists. The two-day exhibition was held at...

You Might Like