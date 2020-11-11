Insurance claim numbers continue rise after Napier flooding Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

More than 200 property and 140 motor vehicle claims have been filed with AA Insurance in the wake of the Napier floods. As of Wednesday morning, AA Insurance had received 219 property claims, 19 of which were considered large losses...

