Alexandra woman caught drink-driving motorised chilly bin discharged without conviction

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Alexandra woman caught drink-driving motorised chilly bin discharged without convictionAn Alexandra woman's motorised chilly bin escapade has ended in court.Anna Lea Pilgrim, 40, a car groomer business owner, faced a charge of drink-driving when she appeared in the Alexandra District Court today.However, it was...
