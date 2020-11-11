Alexandra woman caught drink-driving motorised chilly bin discharged without conviction Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An Alexandra woman's motorised chilly bin escapade has ended in court.Anna Lea Pilgrim, 40, a car groomer business owner, faced a charge of drink-driving when she appeared in the Alexandra District Court today.However, it was... An Alexandra woman's motorised chilly bin escapade has ended in court.Anna Lea Pilgrim, 40, a car groomer business owner, faced a charge of drink-driving when she appeared in the Alexandra District Court today.However, it was... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

