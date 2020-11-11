Electricity price hike looking more likely in the south Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

It is looking more likely electricity prices will go up in Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes. Aurora Energy wants to invest $520 million in fixing its deteriorating networks.It had to seek permission from the Commerce... It is looking more likely electricity prices will go up in Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes. Aurora Energy wants to invest $520 million in fixing its deteriorating networks.It had to seek permission from the Commerce... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

