Electricity price hike looking more likely in the south

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Electricity price hike looking more likely in the southIt is looking more likely electricity prices will go up in Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes. Aurora Energy wants to invest $520 million in fixing its deteriorating networks.It had to seek permission from the Commerce...
