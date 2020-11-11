Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Hipkins and health chief Ashley Bloomfield holding press conference
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Minister for the Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference.The impromptu conference was announced little more than an hour before it is set to start at 1pm.Hipkins...
Minister for the Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference.The impromptu conference was announced little more than an hour before it is set to start at 1pm.Hipkins...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources