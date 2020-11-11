Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Hipkins and health chief Ashley Bloomfield holding press conference

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Hipkins and health chief Ashley Bloomfield holding press conferenceMinister for the Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference.The impromptu conference was announced little more than an hour before it is set to start at 1pm.Hipkins...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies from COVID-19 04:58

 Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Health needs plasma donations [Video]

Lee Health needs plasma donations

Lee Health is in urgent need of plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Health Expert Urging South Florida Residents To Not Gather This Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Climb [Video]

Health Expert Urging South Florida Residents To Not Gather This Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Climb

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, who's with the University of Miami Health System.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:17Published
MedStar Seeing Increase In Emergency Calls Regarding COVID-19 [Video]

MedStar Seeing Increase In Emergency Calls Regarding COVID-19

On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Health ambulances were dispatched to 111 COVID-19 related calls, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 coronavirus: Minister Chris Hipkins and Health Ministry's Caroline McElnay give update on mystery Auckland case

Covid-19 coronavirus: Minister Chris Hipkins and Health Ministry's Caroline McElnay give update on mystery Auckland case The source of the mystery Auckland Covid-19 case is due to be revealed this afternoon.Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director of public health...
New Zealand Herald