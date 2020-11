Hello Fresh fish poisoning: New details show how far and wide cases spread Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

More details have been released about the people who suffered food poisoning after eating spoilt fish from Hello Fresh packages. The latest figures available show that there are now 21 cases of histamine (scombroid) poisoning reported... More details have been released about the people who suffered food poisoning after eating spoilt fish from Hello Fresh packages. The latest figures available show that there are now 21 cases of histamine (scombroid) poisoning reported... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like