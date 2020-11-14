Woman sexually assaulted by 'fake doctor' who claimed to have saved her life
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
A woman who had just come out of a coma after losing her baby was sexually abused by a hospital orderly who claimed to be her life-saving doctor.The man, who was sacked by Waitemata District Health Board, was Friday sentenced to...
A woman who had just come out of a coma after losing her baby was sexually abused by a hospital orderly who claimed to be her life-saving doctor.The man, who was sacked by Waitemata District Health Board, was Friday sentenced to...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources