Woman sexually assaulted by 'fake doctor' who claimed to have saved her life

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Woman sexually assaulted by 'fake doctor' who claimed to have saved her lifeA woman who had just come out of a coma after losing her baby was sexually abused by a hospital orderly who claimed to be her life-saving doctor.The man, who was sacked by Waitemata District Health Board, was Friday sentenced to...
