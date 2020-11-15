Education Minister wishes high school students well for exams after Covid-disrupted year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Palm Beach County School suspends football season



Football season for all Palm Beach County schools started last month with an abbreviated season. Friday Palm Beach Central announced they're suspending any further games because of COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:52 Published 23 hours ago FSA testing during pandemic has some parents concerned



Some parents may not be comfortable sending their students back to the classroom for standardized testing, but they may not have a choice. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:01 Published 1 day ago Brooklyn students' poignant poem celebrating Kamala Harris goes viral



Kamala Harris is making history, changing the face of politics and empowering young girls everywhere, including a group of schoolgirls in Brooklyn, New York.Principal Lakeasha Williams shared a video.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:01 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources NCEA exams: New Zealand school students prepare for end-of-year exams in a Covid-19 year The culmination of a massively disrupted school year kicks off on Monday when NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams begin around the country.It's been quite a...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago



