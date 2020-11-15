Global  
 

Education Minister wishes high school students well for exams after Covid-disrupted year

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Education Minister wishes high school students well for exams after Covid-disrupted yearEducation Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged the "unprecedented disruption" and extraordinary challenges faced by students this year before NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams begin on Monday.About 140,000 high school students...
News video: Nevada State College Virtual open house today

Nevada State College Virtual open house today 00:25

 It's that time of year for high school seniors to start considering their next steps. If you are interested in attending Nevada State College - you can attend a virtual open house today.

