Education Minister wishes high school students well for exams after Covid-disrupted year
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Education Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged the "unprecedented disruption" and extraordinary challenges faced by students this year before NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams begin on Monday.About 140,000 high school students...
Education Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged the "unprecedented disruption" and extraordinary challenges faced by students this year before NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams begin on Monday.About 140,000 high school students...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources