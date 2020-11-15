Global  
 

84% concerned about record coronavirus cases in Japan: poll

Japan Today Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Over 80 percent of respondents have become concerned about the number of new coronavirus cases reaching a record high in Japan in recent days, a Kyodo News survey…
