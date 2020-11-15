|
|
84% concerned about record coronavirus cases in Japan: poll
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Over 80 percent of respondents have become concerned about the number of new coronavirus cases reaching a record high in Japan in recent days, a Kyodo News survey…
|
|
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
A record number of new cases across the nation 02:07
The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|