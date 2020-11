NZ Herald and Māori TV sign content partnership Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

NZME and Māori Television have signed a new content partnership that will see journalism and content shared across each other's major news platforms.Māori Television, New Zealand's NZME and Māori Television have signed a new content partnership that will see journalism and content shared across each other's major news platforms.Māori Television, New Zealand's indigenous broadcaster, provides a wide... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like