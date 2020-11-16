Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia outbreak highlights risk of rushed bubble, PM says

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia outbreak highlights risk of rushed bubble, PM saysA Covid-19 flare-up in South Australia shows why it's important New Zealand hasn't rushed into looser transtasman travel arrangements, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.A cluster in the state has swelled from three cases yesterday...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida's COVID Positive Rate Spiking

Florida's COVID Positive Rate Spiking 02:20

 CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the impact it's having on South Florida.

