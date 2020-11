You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Zealand Police Return Stolen Bike To Autistic Girl (Clipzilla)



Police in New Zealand have returned a bicycle stolen from an autistic girl, thanks to a Good Samaritan who spotted it in a nearby area.Officers from the Auckland City District Police Department.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:53 Published 3 hours ago Our commitment for new Kedar Puri is visible today: Uttarakhand CM



Our commitment for new Kedar Puri is visible today, said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on November 15."It's a matter of pride for us that our commitment for new Kedar Puri is visible. There are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 1 day ago Northern Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week But Tough To See In South Florida



There is a pretty amazing celestial event taking place in the next couple of days. It’s the Northern Taurid meteor showers that will light up the night sky with its dazzling fireballs. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 5 days ago